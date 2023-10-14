Congress Asset Management Co. MA Decreases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,825 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,956 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,758 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in United Rentals by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in United Rentals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 135,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,428,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $433.05 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $271.05 and a 12 month high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.02.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.02%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on URI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.25.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $6,728,397.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

