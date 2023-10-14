Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.11% of Cactus worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 886.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Insider Activity at Cactus

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares in the company, valued at $198,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Bender sold 108,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $6,106,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,320 shares in the company, valued at $12,321,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,791 shares of company stock worth $16,614,715. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cactus Trading Up 2.1 %

Cactus stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 2.02. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.76%.

Cactus Profile

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.