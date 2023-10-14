Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MKTX stock opened at $238.78 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.01 and a 52-week high of $399.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $179.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $368.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.09.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Concannon acquired 4,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $238.42 per share, with a total value of $1,018,053.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,245,317.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

