Congress Asset Management Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

BDX stock opened at $258.70 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $217.70 and a one year high of $287.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

