Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 202.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,893,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,129.7% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 267,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,950,000 after acquiring an additional 262,694 shares in the last quarter.

SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $99.96 and a 12-month high of $100.68.

