Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $1.88 Million Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,420 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 24.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.09. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.49.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $409.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.