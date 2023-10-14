Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.05 Million Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.60 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $93.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.