Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.24 Million Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,392,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,359,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,074,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,031,000 after buying an additional 128,273 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after buying an additional 88,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $142,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $149.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of THG opened at $114.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.91). The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -124.62%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

