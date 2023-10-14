Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.27 Million Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Wingstop by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after acquiring an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WING stock opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.47. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.65.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

WING has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wingstop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.62.

In other news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

