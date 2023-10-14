Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on OZK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK stock opened at $36.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.44. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $49.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

About Bank OZK

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.