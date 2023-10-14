Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.56 Million Holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,103,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $787,457,000 after buying an additional 272,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,226,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,481,000 after buying an additional 142,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $114,477,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,291,000 after buying an additional 75,156 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 48,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $2,729,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,036,690.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CMC opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $50.22. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $58.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

