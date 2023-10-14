Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in AZEK were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in AZEK by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AZEK by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after acquiring an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AZEK from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares in the company, valued at $6,421,669.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at $40,492,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,000 shares of company stock worth $2,968,450 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Stock Down 0.4 %

AZEK stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.75, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. AZEK had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $387.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Recommended Stories

