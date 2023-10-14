Congress Asset Management Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Federated Hermes worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total value of $270,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,447,068.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $33.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.85 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.73 million. Analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Featured Articles

