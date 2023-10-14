Congress Asset Management Co. MA Invests $792,000 in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACLX. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Genworth Financial Inc bought a new position in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $60,000.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX stock opened at $33.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $48.92.

Insider Activity at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About Arcellx

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

