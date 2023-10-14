Congress Asset Management Co. MA Lowers Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 18,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $9,095,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 0.7 %

TXRH stock opened at $92.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.33. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $118.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.76.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

