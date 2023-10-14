Congress Asset Management Co. MA Purchases 1,471 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned about 0.10% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 24,066 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 39,101 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.12. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.25 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.41%.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,840 shares of company stock worth $1,224,296 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

