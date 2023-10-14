Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 2,861 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,553,788 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after buying an additional 1,960,914 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,620,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,117,954,000 after buying an additional 1,111,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in IQVIA by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 931,095 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,186,000 after buying an additional 518,581 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $199.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.24 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $210.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.