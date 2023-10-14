Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 335 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,161 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,744 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,605 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,202 shares of company stock worth $10,756,352. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance
ICE opened at $110.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.49 and a 52-week high of $118.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09.
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.
Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.
