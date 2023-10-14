Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 361 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,915 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 1,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,954 shares of company stock worth $8,512,235. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $293.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average is $315.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.45.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

