Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 47,778 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 80.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,778 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,831,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,218,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,042.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 219,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,579,000 after purchasing an additional 199,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

