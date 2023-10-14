Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 58,638 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,638 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,570,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,881,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,062,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,051,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.84.

Dollar General Stock Up 9.2 %

DG opened at $111.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

