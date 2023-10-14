Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 914,281 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 99.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,281 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $111,786,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,466,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,094,000 after purchasing an additional 838,997 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $77,615,000. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,592,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,142,000 after purchasing an additional 692,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $36,508,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total value of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Boyer sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total transaction of $161,921.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,455.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,083 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,811 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

