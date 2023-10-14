Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Sentinus LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 2,063.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOK opened at $33.86 on Friday. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $32.03 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.85.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

