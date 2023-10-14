Congress Asset Management Co. MA Trims Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 552,603 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after purchasing an additional 224,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 81,571.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987,448 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after buying an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,594,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Dover stock opened at $138.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.00 and a 200-day moving average of $143.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $117.79 and a 1-year high of $160.66.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.46.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

