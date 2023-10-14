Core Alternative Capital Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Core Alternative Capital lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 100,174.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,509,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,446,186,000 after acquiring an additional 530,979,425 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,126,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,555,000 after purchasing an additional 489,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,880,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,567,000 after purchasing an additional 872,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 1.2 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

