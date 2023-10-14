Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 1,976.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTRA shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

CTRA stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.05%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

