Coty (NYSE:COTY) Coverage Initiated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.66 target price on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

COTY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at $583,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Isabelle Parize bought 20,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Coty by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Coty by 1,536.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

