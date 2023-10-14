Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.69.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.67 on Tuesday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coty news, Director Isabelle Parize purchased 20,500 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $210,945.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,700.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 3,000,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 451,853,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,525,275 shares of company stock worth $38,061,083 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth $327,687,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Coty by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,239,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,489,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

