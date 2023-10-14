Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,787 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $1,658,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,010,465.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.9 %

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.41.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $836.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.59 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.85%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

