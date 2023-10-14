Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 125.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at $1,243,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 30.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crane by 122.8% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,908 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Crane by 100.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Performance

Shares of CR opened at $86.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.57. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.65 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Crane’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CR

About Crane

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.