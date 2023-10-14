Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Short Interest Down 43.9% in September

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Credito Emiliano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.
