Crescita Therapeutics (TSE:CTX) Trading Down 4.8%

Crescita Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:CTX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 19,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.63.

Crescita Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Crescita Therapeutics Company Profile

Crescita Therapeutics Inc, a dermatology company, provides non-prescription skincare products and prescription drug products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Skincare, Licensing and Royalties, and Manufacturing and Services. It owns proprietary platform technologies, including Multiplexed Molecular Penetration Enhancers (MMPE) and DuraPeel for the development of topicals containing cannabis and hemp.

