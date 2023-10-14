Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Short Interest Update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 577,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Crestwood Equity Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CEQP opened at $29.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $31.46.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 281.72%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CEQP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Institutional Trading of Crestwood Equity Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 101,693.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 543,825,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,242,785,000 after buying an additional 543,291,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 33,944.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,516,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503,117 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,947,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,051,000 after purchasing an additional 128,965 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,521,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,164,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,496,000 after purchasing an additional 84,472 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

See Also

