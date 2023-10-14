Crewe Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Crewe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $54.10.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

