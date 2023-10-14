Crewe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its position in Danaher by 12.2% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 92,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 12.7% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 18.7% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.6% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR opened at $209.45 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $204.73 and a fifty-two week high of $281.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.24.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

