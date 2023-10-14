Crewe Advisors LLC Has $136,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $174.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.17 and its 200-day moving average is $176.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.50. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.33.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

