Crewe Advisors LLC Has $147,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $140.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.22.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.