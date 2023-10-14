Crewe Advisors LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $562,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 29.2% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jabil by 21.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $6,686,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in Jabil during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of JBL opened at $135.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.21 and a 12 month high of $141.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.85.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 15.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jabil in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,567.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,085,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,247 shares of company stock valued at $23,258,517. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

