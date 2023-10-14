Crewe Advisors LLC Has $60,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 93,506.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 132,992,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,078,000 after purchasing an additional 132,850,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,536,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,382,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,919,000 after buying an additional 346,458 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,261,000 after buying an additional 100,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after buying an additional 526,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:SYY opened at $63.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $87.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

