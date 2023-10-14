Crewe Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $518,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $239,527,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $132,599,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $91,112,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE CSL opened at $256.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $301.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

