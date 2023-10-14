Crewe Advisors LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.51 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.87.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.