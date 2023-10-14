Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Unilever by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 46,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Up 0.1 %

UL stock opened at $47.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.45. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UL. Bank of America began coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 7th.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

