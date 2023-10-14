Crewe Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $12,856,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $3,244,000. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.38 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.28.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

