Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after buying an additional 1,551,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Target by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $111.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

