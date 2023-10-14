Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Accenture by 872.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN opened at $301.83 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $330.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.94.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total value of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $4,832,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

