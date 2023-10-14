Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 406 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Crewe Advisors LLC reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $170.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.88. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

