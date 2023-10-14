Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 491 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,735,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $5,728,760.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 24,411,968 shares in the company, valued at $80,559,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,861,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KKR opened at $60.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.77.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 51.56%.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

