Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Crewe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $43.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a PE ratio of -197.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $4,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

