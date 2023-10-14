Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 665 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Crewe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.33.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ABBV opened at $147.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average is $147.07. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.