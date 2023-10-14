Crewe Advisors LLC Sells 667 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crewe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth about $414,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 133.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in CMS Energy by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $54.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.73. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $65.72.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

